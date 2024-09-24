Commerzbank Sets Stage for New Leadership Era
Bettina Orlopp is set to become the new CEO of Commerzbank, taking over from Manfred Knof. Michael Kotzbauer will step in as Deputy CEO. Both leaders have been given five-year contracts.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Bettina Orlopp has been appointed as the new CEO of Commerzbank, succeeding Manfred Knof.
- The transition is expected to occur in the near future, as Knof has decided not to seek a second term.
- Michael Kotzbauer has been appointed as the new Deputy CEO, with both Orlopp and Kotzbauer receiving five-year contracts.
- Orlopp will initially take on both the CEO and CFO roles during the transition period.
- Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed confidence in Orlopp's leadership capabilities and strategic vision.
- Commerzbank is a leading bank for the German Mittelstand, serving around 25,500 corporate clients and nearly 11 million private customers.
The next important date, BofA Annual Financials CEO Conference, at Commerzbank is on 26.09.2024.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 15,165EUR and was up +2,14 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.994,50PKT (+0,68 %).
