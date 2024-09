HORNBACH Group Achieves Strong Q2 2024/25 Results

Consolidated half-year net sales in line with prior year’s period.

Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 265.4 million (+19.9% y-o-y).

Earnings per share in 6M 2024/25 increased to EUR 10.78 (+37.7%).

Market share expanded in several countries; overall customer frequency increased by +1.6% in 6M.

Full-year outlook remains unchanged despite macroeconomic challenges in the EU.

Online sales accounted for 12.5% of total sales in the first half of the financial year.

Publication of the semi-annual financial report on 25.09.2024.

