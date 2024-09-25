Medacta Group SA Sees 14.3% Revenue Surge, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Hits 28.1% Medacta's first half of 2024 shines with a 14.3% revenue growth, hitting EUR 288.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin stands strong at 26.9%, with profits soaring by 30.4%. Celebrating 25 years, Medacta's future looks bright.



