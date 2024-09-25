Medacta Group SA Sees 14.3% Revenue Surge, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Hits 28.1%
Medacta's first half of 2024 shines with a 14.3% revenue growth, hitting EUR 288.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin stands strong at 26.9%, with profits soaring by 30.4%. Celebrating 25 years, Medacta's future looks bright.
- Revenue growth of 14.3% at constant currency in 1H 2024, reaching EUR 288.6 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9%, or 28.1% at constant currency, with Adjusted EBITDA growing to EUR 77.5 million.
- Profit for 1H 2024 increased to EUR 38.0 million, representing a growth of 30.4% compared to 1H 2023.
- First Capital Markets Day held on 25 September 2024 to showcase business strategy and mid-term outlook.
- Medacta is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a World Tour featuring global scientific events.
- 2024 Outlook confirms revenue growth at constant currency in the range of 13% to 15%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin improving around 50 bps from 2023 reported.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medacta Group is on 25.09.2024.
-0,32 %
-4,70 %
-9,04 %
-3,75 %
+0,72 %
-7,64 %
+68,41 %
+47,60 %
ISIN:CH0468525222WKN:A2PFTD
