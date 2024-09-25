PANTAFLIX: PAL Next AG's 2024 H1 Business Development on Track

Business development in the first half of 2024 was according to plan, with a focus on production rather than revenue recognition.

Storybook Studios' SPACE VETS animation series, created entirely with AI, received acclaim for its efficiency and innovation.

PANTALEON Films worked on several productions, including THE TIGER for Amazon Prime Video and THE LIFE OF WISHES, with more projects starting later in the year.

Revenue decreased to EUR 1.2 million in H1 2024 due to the timing of revenue recognition, with total operating revenue at EUR 1.5 million.

EBIT decreased to EUR -2.3 million, influenced by lower material costs and personnel expenses.

The Management Board confirms the 2024 forecast with expected revenue between EUR 3 million and EUR 4.5 million, and reaffirms 2025 expectations of revenue growth to around EUR 21 million and break-even EBIT.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at PANTAFLIX is on 30.09.2024.

