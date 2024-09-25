PANTAFLIX: PAL Next AG's 2024 H1 Business Development on Track
In the first half of 2024, Storybook Studios and PANTALEON Films made significant strides in production, despite a dip in revenue. Their innovative projects and strategic focus set the stage for future growth.
- Business development in the first half of 2024 was according to plan, with a focus on production rather than revenue recognition.
- Storybook Studios' SPACE VETS animation series, created entirely with AI, received acclaim for its efficiency and innovation.
- PANTALEON Films worked on several productions, including THE TIGER for Amazon Prime Video and THE LIFE OF WISHES, with more projects starting later in the year.
- Revenue decreased to EUR 1.2 million in H1 2024 due to the timing of revenue recognition, with total operating revenue at EUR 1.5 million.
- EBIT decreased to EUR -2.3 million, influenced by lower material costs and personnel expenses.
- The Management Board confirms the 2024 forecast with expected revenue between EUR 3 million and EUR 4.5 million, and reaffirms 2025 expectations of revenue growth to around EUR 21 million and break-even EBIT.
