Bitcoin Group SE H1 2024 Report: Stable Growth & Bright Future Ahead

Bitcoin Group SE published its Half-Year Report 2024, showing stable development and an optimistic outlook.

Operating revenue for the first half of 2024 was EUR 4.20 million, down from EUR 5.62 million in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA improved to EUR 0.57 million from EUR -0.56 million in the first half of 2023, with earnings per share at EUR 0.11 compared to EUR 0.38 the previous year.

The equity ratio was 73.6% as of 30 June 2024, with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 9.8 million and net crypto holdings increased to EUR 245.6 million.

The user base grew from around 1,055,000 to 1,063,000 users, and the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by the US SEC contributed to increased demand for crypto assets.

The Management Board expects stable revenue and slightly positive EBITDA for the whole of 2024, despite high volatility and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 51,10EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 50,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.





