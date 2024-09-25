Wolftank-Adisa Holding Doubles Sales, Boosts Profitability in H1 2024
Wolftank Group's financial performance soared in the first half of 2024, with sales doubling to EUR 62 million and EBITDA increasing nearly fivefold. The company also turned a profit before tax and boosted its equity.
- Wolftank Group's sales doubled to EUR 62 million in H1 2024, up from EUR 30.1 million in H1 2023.
- EBITDA increased almost fivefold to EUR 4.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8% compared to 3.5% in H1 2023.
- The company's EBIT improved from EUR -0.6 million in H1 2023 to EUR 1.4 million in H1 2024, resulting in a positive profit before tax of EUR 0.25 million.
- Group equity rose by one-third to EUR 25.5 million, with a current equity ratio of 22.1%.
- Wolftank Group established a Strategy Advisory Board to enhance strategic direction and capitalize on growth opportunities in energy and environmental sectors.
- The company maintains a positive outlook for the rest of 2024, supported by a strong order book and expectations of stable market conditions.
The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 9,9000EUR and was up +3,13 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,54 % since publication.
+6,25 %
+4,08 %
+6,25 %
-17,07 %
-23,31 %
-64,83 %
ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR
