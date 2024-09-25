Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof to Exit by Month's End
Manfred Knof, the current CEO of Commerzbank AG, will step down on September 30, 2024, with Bettina Orlopp set to take over. Knof, who joined in 2021, has been praised for revitalizing the bank.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Manfred Knof, the acting CEO of Commerzbank AG, will leave the bank on September 30, 2024.
- Bettina Orlopp has been appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Knof.
- Knof has been credited with successfully steering Commerzbank back to success over the past four years.
- He emphasized the importance of a customer-centric business model and the bank's social responsibility during his tenure.
- Knof joined Commerzbank as CEO in early 2021, previously holding positions at Dresdner Bank, Allianz, and Deutsche Bank.
- Commerzbank is a leading bank for the German Mittelstand, serving around 25,500 corporate clients and nearly 11 million private customers.
The next important date, BofA Annual Financials CEO Conference, at Commerzbank is on 26.09.2024.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.940,00PKT (-0,29 %).
+1,59 %
-2,86 %
+16,88 %
+9,21 %
+57,70 %
+183,81 %
+187,54 %
+25,30 %
-83,35 %
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte