Infosys and Polestar Enter Strategic Collaboration by opening Technology Hub in Bengaluru, India
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar
(https://www.polestar.com/global
com%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cd2fd35359efa4510a02208dc
dbe18ee1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638627009055671261%7CUnkno
wn%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0
%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=5JpJcjW3qc5AN4EMxvWnXRhRpmUfYoDPpYs0qzIGZh8%3D&reserved=0
) (NASDAQ: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement
aims to create a base for Polestar's development of in-car infotainment,
Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX),
and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will also leverage https://www.in-tech.com/en
elinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.in-tech.com%2Fen&data=05%7C
02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cd2fd35359efa4510a02208dcdbe18ee1%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638627009055695669%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=
RBTNNJ44VbqUjfEv91rLwSGg7aKQY7VuAO%2B2%2F1G%2FCAI%3D&reserved=0 , its latest
acquisition in the R&D space, to complement the engagement.
Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development
center in Bengaluru, India. This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV)
software development and validation across many domains including infotainment,
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics. It also supports
Polestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and
accelerates direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native
development, testing, and data engineering. Polestar will benefit from
leveraging Infosys' strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, and
Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.
Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar , said, "Polestar is excited to partner
with Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successful
background with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability to
lead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation."
Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar , said, "Polestar is starting a new
chapter in the company's global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We
