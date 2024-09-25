Infosys and Polestar Enter Strategic Collaboration by opening Technology Hub in Bengaluru, India

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A) Aktie Beiträge: 162 Beiträge:

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digitalservices and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polestar.com%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cd2fd35359efa4510a02208dcdbe18ee1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638627009055671261%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=5JpJcjW3qc5AN4EMxvWnXRhRpmUfYoDPpYs0qzIGZh8%3D&reserved=0) (NASDAQ: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagementaims to create a base for Polestar's development of in-car infotainment,Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX),and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will also leverage https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.in-tech.com%2Fen&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cd2fd35359efa4510a02208dcdbe18ee1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638627009055695669%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=RBTNNJ44VbqUjfEv91rLwSGg7aKQY7VuAO%2B2%2F1G%2FCAI%3D&reserved=0 , its latestacquisition in the R&D space, to complement the engagement.Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its developmentcenter in Bengaluru, India. This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV)software development and validation across many domains including infotainment,Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics. It also supportsPolestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, andaccelerates direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-nativedevelopment, testing, and data engineering. Polestar will benefit fromleveraging Infosys' strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, andInfosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar , said, "Polestar is excited to partnerwith Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successfulbackground with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability tolead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation."Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar , said, "Polestar is starting a newchapter in the company's global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We