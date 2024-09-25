    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Polestar Enter Strategic Collaboration by opening Technology Hub in Bengaluru, India

    Bengaluru, India
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,
    today announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar
    the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement
    aims to create a base for Polestar's development of in-car infotainment,
    Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX),
    acquisition in the R&D space, to complement the engagement.

    Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development
    center in Bengaluru, India. This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV)
    software development and validation across many domains including infotainment,
    Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics. It also supports
    Polestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and
    accelerates direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native
    development, testing, and data engineering. Polestar will benefit from
    leveraging Infosys' strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, and
    Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.

    Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar , said, "Polestar is excited to partner
    with Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successful
    background with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability to
    lead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation."

    Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar , said, "Polestar is starting a new
    chapter in the company's global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We
