Germany Records Record Rise in Installed Robotics
Berlin (ots) - The number of new industrial robots deployed in Germany rose by
7% in 2023 - marking the largest annual increase ever recorded.
According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024"
report, 28,335 new industrial robots were installed in Germany. This significant
rise is especially notable as robot installations declined in the world's four
leading countries for robotics: China, Japan, the United States, and the
Republic of Korea.
With 269,427 installed units, Germany remains the largest user of robotics in
Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Growth in Germany was driven by a 29%
surge in installations in the automotive sector.
7% in 2023 - marking the largest annual increase ever recorded.
According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024"
report, 28,335 new industrial robots were installed in Germany. This significant
rise is especially notable as robot installations declined in the world's four
leading countries for robotics: China, Japan, the United States, and the
Republic of Korea.
With 269,427 installed units, Germany remains the largest user of robotics in
Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Growth in Germany was driven by a 29%
surge in installations in the automotive sector.
The German robotics and automation industry generated EUR 16.2 billion in
revenue last year, with turnover expected to reach EUR 16.5 billion by 2025.
"Even in challenging economic times, Germany is strengthening its position as
the leading robotics and automation hub in Europe and one of the top five
globally," said Oliver Seiler, Director of Mechanics and Electronics at Germany
Trade & Invest. "These growth prospects are of great interest to international
players across both industrial and service robotics sectors."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5872975
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
revenue last year, with turnover expected to reach EUR 16.5 billion by 2025.
"Even in challenging economic times, Germany is strengthening its position as
the leading robotics and automation hub in Europe and one of the top five
globally," said Oliver Seiler, Director of Mechanics and Electronics at Germany
Trade & Invest. "These growth prospects are of great interest to international
players across both industrial and service robotics sectors."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5872975
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Autor folgen