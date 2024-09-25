    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Germany Records Record Rise in Installed Robotics

    Berlin (ots) - The number of new industrial robots deployed in Germany rose by
    7% in 2023 - marking the largest annual increase ever recorded.

    According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024"
    report, 28,335 new industrial robots were installed in Germany. This significant
    rise is especially notable as robot installations declined in the world's four
    leading countries for robotics: China, Japan, the United States, and the
    Republic of Korea.

    With 269,427 installed units, Germany remains the largest user of robotics in
    Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Growth in Germany was driven by a 29%
    surge in installations in the automotive sector.

    The German robotics and automation industry generated EUR 16.2 billion in
    revenue last year, with turnover expected to reach EUR 16.5 billion by 2025.

    "Even in challenging economic times, Germany is strengthening its position as
    the leading robotics and automation hub in Europe and one of the top five
    globally," said Oliver Seiler, Director of Mechanics and Electronics at Germany
    Trade & Invest. "These growth prospects are of great interest to international
    players across both industrial and service robotics sectors."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany
    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5872975
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Germany Records Record Rise in Installed Robotics The number of new industrial robots deployed in Germany rose by 7% in 2023 - marking the largest annual increase ever recorded. According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024" report, 28,335 new industrial robots …