Germany Records Record Rise in Installed Robotics

Berlin (ots) - The number of new industrial robots deployed in Germany rose by

7% in 2023 - marking the largest annual increase ever recorded.



According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024"

report, 28,335 new industrial robots were installed in Germany. This significant

rise is especially notable as robot installations declined in the world's four

leading countries for robotics: China, Japan, the United States, and the

Republic of Korea.



With 269,427 installed units, Germany remains the largest user of robotics in

Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Growth in Germany was driven by a 29%

surge in installations in the automotive sector.







revenue last year, with turnover expected to reach EUR 16.5 billion by 2025.



"Even in challenging economic times, Germany is strengthening its position as

the leading robotics and automation hub in Europe and one of the top five

globally," said Oliver Seiler, Director of Mechanics and Electronics at Germany

Trade & Invest. "These growth prospects are of great interest to international

players across both industrial and service robotics sectors."



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German

companies do business abroad.



Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager

Germany Trade & Invest

Friedrichstrasse 60

10117 Berlin, Germany

mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de

+49 1796873724



