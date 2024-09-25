INVIBES ADVERTISING Soars: Impressive Half-Year Results 2024 Revealed
Despite a 3% dip in consolidated sales, international growth surged by 16%. Strategic investments aim to drive future growth, with notable EBITDA gains in the UK and Germany. Operating loss stands at €2.5m.
- Consolidated sales down 3% despite a growth of 16% internationally.
- Strategic investments made to fuel future growth, including vertical solutions and targeted recruitment.
- Strong growth in EBITDA in countries in the 'scale-up' phase, particularly the UK and Germany.
- Operating loss of €2.5m and net loss of €2.6m for H1 2024.
- Gross cash position of €14.7m and net cash position of €9.4m as of 30 June 2024.
- Anticipated significant improvement in EBITDA in the second half of 2024.
The price of INVIBES ADVERTISING at the time of the news was 3,8550EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,26 %
+5,04 %
-14,90 %
-23,51 %
-22,67 %
-78,28 %
-50,89 %
ISIN:BE0974299316WKN:A2JB6Z
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte