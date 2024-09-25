SMA Solar Technology AG Unveils Major Restructuring and Transformation Plan
SMA Solar Technology AG embarks on a transformative journey to boost efficiency and sharpen strategic focus amid challenging market conditions and high inventories. The goal: substantial cost savings and profitable growth.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- SMA Solar Technology AG is initiating a company-wide restructuring and transformation program to enhance efficiency and strategic focus.
- The sales in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments are negatively impacted by high inventories and a challenging market environment.
- The company aims to achieve cost savings of approximately EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million through this program.
- Key areas of action include optimizing the cost structure, adjusting organizational processes, and strategically repositioning the company in the market.
- The restructuring program is designed to ensure profitable growth despite ongoing market volatility.
- Any significant impact on sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year will be communicated immediately.
