SMA Solar Technology AG Unveils Major Restructuring and Transformation Plan

SMA Solar Technology AG is initiating a company-wide restructuring and transformation program to enhance efficiency and strategic focus.

The sales in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments are negatively impacted by high inventories and a challenging market environment.

The company aims to achieve cost savings of approximately EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million through this program.

Key areas of action include optimizing the cost structure, adjusting organizational processes, and strategically repositioning the company in the market.

The restructuring program is designed to ensure profitable growth despite ongoing market volatility.

Any significant impact on sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year will be communicated immediately.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report January-September 2024, at SMA Solar Technology is on 14.11.2024.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 17,375EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,490EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.684,69PKT (-0,19 %).





