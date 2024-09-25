SMA Solar Technology Launches Major Company-Wide Restructuring Program

SMA Solar Technology AG initiates a company-wide restructuring and transformation program to increase efficiency and strategic focus.

The program aims to achieve cost savings of EUR 150 to 200 million, with main areas of action discussed with the Supervisory Board.

Key focus areas include optimizing the company's cost structure, adjusting organizational and operational structures, and strategically repositioning the company in the market.

CEO Jürgen Reinert emphasizes the need for SMA to position itself better for the future, potentially involving job cuts, to stabilize financially and realign business strategy.

The program is intended to help SMA grow profitably despite a volatile market environment, with a priority on increasing profitability and financial stability.

SMA is a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, with a portfolio that includes PV and battery inverters, energy management systems, and charging solutions, contributing to significant CO2 emissions reduction.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report January-September 2024, at SMA Solar Technology is on 14.11.2024.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 17,375EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,490EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.685,82PKT (-0,18 %).





