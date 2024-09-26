KWS Reports Record FY 2023/24, Boosts Dividend for Shareholders

KWS reported a strong fiscal year 2023/2024 with net sales increasing by 12% to €1.68 billion, EBITDA rising by 39% to €388.1 million, and EBIT growing by 55% to €302.0 million.

Earnings per share saw a significant increase of 46%, reaching €5.58, and a dividend proposal was made to raise it to €1.00 per share.

The sale of KWS's corn business in South America has strengthened its financial position and focused resources on strategic growth areas.

CFO Eva Kienle will leave KWS in January 2025 after a decade of service, during which she advanced the company's digital agenda and strategic transformation.

The company anticipates net sales growth of 2-4% for the fiscal year 2024/2025, with a forecasted EBIT margin of 14-16%.

KWS plans to use proceeds from the corn business sale to repay loans, improving financial leverage and reducing interest expenses.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 26.09.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.678,41PKT (-0,24 %).





