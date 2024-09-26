    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BASF SE Unveils Bold Strategy, Ensures Strong Shareholder Returns

    BASF unveils ambitious plans to reward shareholders with over €12 billion through dividends and buybacks from 2025 to 2028, while setting new financial targets and focusing on strategic portfolio management.

    BASF SE Unveils Bold Strategy, Ensures Strong Shareholder Returns
    Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
    • BASF plans to distribute at least €12 billion to shareholders from 2025 to 2028 through dividends and share buybacks.
    • The annual dividend is set to be at least €2.25 per share, starting with the 2024 business year.
    • New financial targets include an EBITDA of €10 billion to €12 billion by 2028 and cumulative free cash flow exceeding €12 billion from 2025 to 2028.
    • BASF will focus on active portfolio management, distinguishing between core and standalone businesses, with plans for divestments in non-core areas.
    • The company expects to generate approximately €2 billion from exiting the oil and gas business in 2024.
    • A live webcast detailing BASF's corporate strategy will be available on their website following the announcement.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BASF is on 30.10.2024.

    The price of BASF at the time of the news was 45,44EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,72 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 19.009,00PKT (+0,42 %).


    BASF

    -2,60 %
    +1,13 %
    -1,73 %
    -2,23 %
    +2,66 %
    -30,91 %
    -30,31 %
    -41,70 %
    +78,67 %
    ISIN:DE000BASF111WKN:BASF11





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    BASF SE Unveils Bold Strategy, Ensures Strong Shareholder Returns BASF unveils ambitious plans to reward shareholders with over €12 billion through dividends and buybacks from 2025 to 2028, while setting new financial targets and focusing on strategic portfolio management.