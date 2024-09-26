BASF SE Unveils Bold Strategy, Ensures Strong Shareholder Returns

BASF plans to distribute at least €12 billion to shareholders from 2025 to 2028 through dividends and share buybacks.

The annual dividend is set to be at least €2.25 per share, starting with the 2024 business year.

New financial targets include an EBITDA of €10 billion to €12 billion by 2028 and cumulative free cash flow exceeding €12 billion from 2025 to 2028.

BASF will focus on active portfolio management, distinguishing between core and standalone businesses, with plans for divestments in non-core areas.

The company expects to generate approximately €2 billion from exiting the oil and gas business in 2024.

A live webcast detailing BASF's corporate strategy will be available on their website following the announcement.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BASF is on 30.10.2024.

