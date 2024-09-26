BASF SE Unveils Bold Strategy, Ensures Strong Shareholder Returns
BASF unveils ambitious plans to reward shareholders with over €12 billion through dividends and buybacks from 2025 to 2028, while setting new financial targets and focusing on strategic portfolio management.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- BASF plans to distribute at least €12 billion to shareholders from 2025 to 2028 through dividends and share buybacks.
- The annual dividend is set to be at least €2.25 per share, starting with the 2024 business year.
- New financial targets include an EBITDA of €10 billion to €12 billion by 2028 and cumulative free cash flow exceeding €12 billion from 2025 to 2028.
- BASF will focus on active portfolio management, distinguishing between core and standalone businesses, with plans for divestments in non-core areas.
- The company expects to generate approximately €2 billion from exiting the oil and gas business in 2024.
- A live webcast detailing BASF's corporate strategy will be available on their website following the announcement.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BASF is on 30.10.2024.
The price of BASF at the time of the news was 45,44EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,72 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.009,00PKT (+0,42 %).
-2,60 %
+1,13 %
-1,73 %
-2,23 %
+2,66 %
-30,91 %
-30,31 %
-41,70 %
+78,67 %
ISIN:DE000BASF111WKN:BASF11
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte