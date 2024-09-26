Evotec & Novo Nordisk Join Forces for Next-Gen Cell Therapy Breakthroughs
Evotec SE and Novo Nordisk have joined forces to propel cell therapies forward. This partnership will see Novo Nordisk funding crucial technology development at Evotec's sites in Germany and Italy.
- Evotec SE has entered a technology development partnership with Novo Nordisk to advance cell therapies.
- Novo Nordisk will fund technology development at Evotec's R&D site in Göttingen, Germany, and its manufacturing facility in Modena, Italy.
- The collaboration aims to create next-generation, off-the-shelf stem cell-based therapies for clinical development and commercialization.
- Novo Nordisk has the option for exclusive rights to the collaboration results in a specific therapeutic area, while Evotec will receive R&D funding and potential milestone payments.
- Both companies aim to leverage their expertise to develop robust technologies that enhance the effectiveness of stem cell therapies.
- Evotec's initiatives include pre-clinical development of proprietary cell types for various indications, including diabetes, oncology, and cardiology.
