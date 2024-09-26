Evotec & Novo Nordisk Join Forces for Next-Gen Cell Therapy Breakthroughs

Evotec SE has entered a technology development partnership with Novo Nordisk to advance cell therapies.

Novo Nordisk will fund technology development at Evotec's R&D site in Göttingen, Germany, and its manufacturing facility in Modena, Italy.

The collaboration aims to create next-generation, off-the-shelf stem cell-based therapies for clinical development and commercialization.

Novo Nordisk has the option for exclusive rights to the collaboration results in a specific therapeutic area, while Evotec will receive R&D funding and potential milestone payments.

Both companies aim to leverage their expertise to develop robust technologies that enhance the effectiveness of stem cell therapies.

Evotec's initiatives include pre-clinical development of proprietary cell types for various indications, including diabetes, oncology, and cardiology.

The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,1950EUR and was up +3,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1725EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.678,41PKT (-0,24 %).





