CYAN AG Soars: 56% Revenue Surge in H1 2024, Cybersecurity Growth Unstoppable
cyan AG has made significant strides in the first half of 2024, boosting revenues by 56% to EUR 3.2 million. With 95% of this from subscriptions, the company has also improved its EBITDA and forged new key partnerships.
- cyan AG achieves a 56% increase in revenues in the first half of 2024, reaching EUR 3.2 million.
- The share of recurring revenues from subscriptions amounts to 95%.
- The operating result (EBITDA) improved to EUR -1.1 million from EUR -2.0 million in H1 2023.
- New partnerships with Orange Spain and wefox in Austria have been established, expanding market reach.
- cyan AG anticipates consolidated revenue to increase to between EUR 6.6 million and EUR 7.4 million for the 2024 financial year.
- cyan AG offers IT security products integrated as white label solutions for international business partners, including Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at CYAN is on 26.09.2024.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,2600EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,33 % since publication.
