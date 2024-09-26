CYAN AG Soars: 56% Revenue Surge in H1 2024, Cybersecurity Growth Unstoppable

cyan AG achieves a 56% increase in revenues in the first half of 2024, reaching EUR 3.2 million.

The share of recurring revenues from subscriptions amounts to 95%.

The operating result (EBITDA) improved to EUR -1.1 million from EUR -2.0 million in H1 2023.

New partnerships with Orange Spain and wefox in Austria have been established, expanding market reach.

cyan AG anticipates consolidated revenue to increase to between EUR 6.6 million and EUR 7.4 million for the 2024 financial year.

cyan AG offers IT security products integrated as white label solutions for international business partners, including Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at CYAN is on 26.09.2024.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,2600EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,33 % since publication.





