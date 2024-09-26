The Grounds Reports Mid-2024 Loss, Confirms Updated Annual Forecast
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG faced a challenging first half of 2024, reporting a consolidated loss and confirming a downwardly revised annual forecast. Sales plummeted to EUR 8.7 million from EUR 16.2 million in 2023.
- The Grounds Real Estate Development AG closed the first half-year of 2024 with a consolidated loss and confirmed the revised annual forecast.
- Consolidated sales revenues declined to EUR 8.7 million from EUR 16.2 million in the first half of 2023.
- Group EBIT was EUR -4.3 million, down from EUR 0.4 million in the first half of 2023.
- The balance sheet total decreased by around EUR 8.3 million to EUR 139.5 million.
- Equity fell significantly from EUR 24.8 million to EUR 16.8 million, with the equity ratio dropping to 12.1%.
- The Grounds confirmed its revised forecast for 2024, expecting a negative EBIT of between EUR -7 million and EUR -9 million based on annual sales of between EUR 10 million and EUR 12 million.
ISIN:DE000A2GSVV5WKN:A2GSVV
