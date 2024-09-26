Verbio SE Hits FY 2023/24 Earnings Forecast, Achieves Key Milestones

Verbio achieved an EBITDA of EUR 121.6 million for FY 2023/24, within the forecast range of EUR 120 million to EUR 150 million.

Record production levels were reached, with biodiesel and bioethanol production exceeding one million tonnes, and biomethane production totaling 1,100 GWh.

Operating cash flows increased significantly to EUR 116.8 million, while net financial debt rose to EUR 32.9 million due to lower earnings and strategic investments.

Significant improvement in Q4 2023/24 earnings, with revenues of EUR 339.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 39.5 million, driven by widening biodiesel spreads and better ethanol spreads.

Important strategic milestones achieved, including stabilizing ethanol production in South Bend, commencing commercial ethanol manufacturing in Nevada, and establishing a trading unit in Geneva.

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 per share, with a focus on core projects and expected positive contributions to EBITDA from the USA in FY 2024/25.

The next important date, Teleconference, at Verbio is on 26.09.2024.

