Veganz Group Adjusts 2024 Forecast Amid Sales Drop and Limited Production Capacity
Facing a challenging year ahead, Veganz Group AG is revising its 2024 forecast due to sales losses from product adjustments and limited production capacity. The company anticipates a notable drop in sales and EBITDA.
- Veganz Group AG is adjusting its 2024 annual forecast due to loss of sales from product range adjustments and limited production capacity.
- The company expects a significant decline in sales and a lower EBITDA for the 2024 financial year compared to the previous year.
- Three key measures have been initiated to address the changed corporate situation: cost savings, efficiency improvements, and additional financing measures.
- A new cost setup has been developed to provide cost savings across all areas.
- Efficiency measures to increase profitability of production and business operations have been launched.
- The half-year report as of 30 June 2024 will be published on 26 September 2024.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at Veganz Group is on 26.09.2024.
The price of Veganz Group at the time of the news was 8,2400EUR and was down -11,87 % compared with the previous day.
