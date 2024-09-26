Veganz Group Adjusts 2024 Forecast Amid Sales Drop and Limited Production Capacity

Veganz Group AG is adjusting its 2024 annual forecast due to loss of sales from product range adjustments and limited production capacity.

The company expects a significant decline in sales and a lower EBITDA for the 2024 financial year compared to the previous year.

Three key measures have been initiated to address the changed corporate situation: cost savings, efficiency improvements, and additional financing measures.

A new cost setup has been developed to provide cost savings across all areas.

Efficiency measures to increase profitability of production and business operations have been launched.

The half-year report as of 30 June 2024 will be published on 26 September 2024.

