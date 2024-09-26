    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sales Plummet in H1 2024 Amid Product Range Changes

    In the first half of 2024, sales declined due to product range adjustments and customer optimization. Despite an improved gross profit margin, the company faced a net loss of €5.5 million, with Germany remaining its key market.

    Sales Plummet in H1 2024 Amid Product Range Changes
    Foto: Geilert - picture alliance
    • Decline in sales due to product range measures and customer optimization in the first half of 2024.
    • EBITDA deterioration to minus €4.3 million due to investment costs in own production, with one-off expenses of €573 thousand.
    • Increase in the share of sales from in-house produced products to 18% and eCommerce sales to €161 thousand.
    • Gross profit margin improved to 36.1%, but net loss for the period amounted to €5.5 million.
    • Germany remains the most important sales market, accounting for 80% of total sales.
    • Outlook for 2024 adjusted to expect a significant decline in sales and higher losses compared to the previous year.

    The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at Veganz Group is on 26.09.2024.


    Veganz Group

    -1,28 %
    -9,16 %
    -23,49 %
    -42,73 %
    -62,37 %
    -89,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5ED2WKN:A3E5ED





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sales Plummet in H1 2024 Amid Product Range Changes In the first half of 2024, sales declined due to product range adjustments and customer optimization. Despite an improved gross profit margin, the company faced a net loss of €5.5 million, with Germany remaining its key market.