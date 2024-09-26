Sales Plummet in H1 2024 Amid Product Range Changes
In the first half of 2024, sales declined due to product range adjustments and customer optimization. Despite an improved gross profit margin, the company faced a net loss of €5.5 million, with Germany remaining its key market.
Foto: Geilert - picture alliance
- Decline in sales due to product range measures and customer optimization in the first half of 2024.
- EBITDA deterioration to minus €4.3 million due to investment costs in own production, with one-off expenses of €573 thousand.
- Increase in the share of sales from in-house produced products to 18% and eCommerce sales to €161 thousand.
- Gross profit margin improved to 36.1%, but net loss for the period amounted to €5.5 million.
- Germany remains the most important sales market, accounting for 80% of total sales.
- Outlook for 2024 adjusted to expect a significant decline in sales and higher losses compared to the previous year.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at Veganz Group is on 26.09.2024.
-1,28 %
-9,16 %
-23,49 %
-42,73 %
-62,37 %
-89,02 %
ISIN:DE000A3E5ED2WKN:A3E5ED
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte