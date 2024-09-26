New value accretive deals should fuel long-term growth

Topic: INDUS is working at full speed on its well filled M&A pipeline and closed already five deals during this year. We take the opportunity to give more granularity on the case and particularly on INDUS’s acquisition side and the recent operating development. We continue to like the stock and keep INDUS on our Alpha list.

More value accretive deals in the pipeline: At the end of August, INDUS announced the acquisition of DECKMA, a system supplier of technical marine equipment. The company generates c. € 19m in revenue and should deliver low double-digit EBIT margins (eNuW). With a transaction multiple of c. 6x EV/EBIT and considerable growth opportunities ahead, the acquisition should be value accretive in our view. Further, INDUS has spent only € 31.5m (eNuW) on M&A this year, which leaves room for further acquisitions. Mind you, the company intends to spend up to € 70m on portfolio additions this year alone. Due to the decline in valuation multiples of German SMEs in recent years, management is confident to meet their targets. In fact, several opportunities should be in advanced stages.