    Commerzbank's Leadership Confirms Bold New Strategy

    Commerzbank is gearing up for a robust future, targeting a RoTE above 12% by 2027 and net profits over €3 billion. With a focus on shareholder returns and market strength, the bank aims to solidify its role in Germany's economy.

    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank's Supervisory Board and Executive Board confirm the strategy aimed at reliable and sustainable value increase.
    • Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) is expected to rise to more than 12% by 2027, with net profit expected to exceed €3 billion.
    • Increased and accelerated capital return to shareholders is planned, with payout ratios of more than 90% for the years 2025 to 2027.
    • Commerzbank is continuously expanding its position as a strong pillar in the German banking market and a reliable partner to the domestic economy.
    • Future CEO Bettina Orlopp emphasizes the bank's focus on improving profitability through additional earnings potential and efficiency gains.
    • Commerzbank supports around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany, with a significant international presence.

    The next important date, BofA Annual Financials CEO Conference, at Commerzbank is on 26.09.2024.

    Commerzbank

