Commerzbank's Leadership Confirms Bold New Strategy

Commerzbank's Supervisory Board and Executive Board confirm the strategy aimed at reliable and sustainable value increase.

Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) is expected to rise to more than 12% by 2027, with net profit expected to exceed €3 billion.

Increased and accelerated capital return to shareholders is planned, with payout ratios of more than 90% for the years 2025 to 2027.

Commerzbank is continuously expanding its position as a strong pillar in the German banking market and a reliable partner to the domestic economy.

Future CEO Bettina Orlopp emphasizes the bank's focus on improving profitability through additional earnings potential and efficiency gains.

Commerzbank supports around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany, with a significant international presence.

