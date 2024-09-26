    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Treasure Play Unveils AI-Powered Incentive Platform to Supercharge Growth, Monetization, and Insights for App Developers

    Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Led by Industry Veterans, Treasure Play is
    Revolutionizing User Acquisition with AI-Driven Incentives and Smart Quests

    Treasure Play, the next-generation incentive platform designed to help ambitious
    game and app developers grow, is launching its cutting-edge AI-powered solution.
    On a mission to transform user acquisition (UA), monetization, and analytics,
    Treasure Play's smart incentivized quests are reshaping how developers grow and
    engage their audiences.

    AI-Driven Innovation in a Changing Landscape

    As UA costs continue to skyrocket and privacy regulations reshape the rules of
    the game, Treasure Play is stepping in to transform the way developers engage
    with players. The platform's AI-driven incentives, combined with personalized
    quests, offer a smart, efficient, and engaging way for players to discover new
    apps while earning rewards. Developers gain a new, intelligent tool to increase
    app installs, engagement, and monetization - all while fostering a positive end
    user experience.

    " End users are gaining more control of their data, disrupting traditional
    advertising as a result. This presents the opportunity for a new business model
    that benefits them directly, while driving deeper loyalty with the products they
    interact with, in a win-win relationship with app developers. Treasure Play is
    the platform that enables this emerging partnership, which will define the
    future of UA, " says Alex Arias, CEO and Co-founder of Treasure Play. " We
    believe that AI-powered incentives can revolutionize user acquisition by making
    it more personal and effective. With Treasure Play, developers have a seamless
    way to introduce quests that not only drive installs but also retain and reward
    users. "

    About the Founding Team

    Treasure Play is the brainchild of a team of serial entrepreneurs and gaming
    veterans with deep expertise in data, AI, game design and building scalable
    architecture. Alex Arias, CEO, previously founded Omniata, a VC-backed gaming
    data platform acquired by King in 2017. His 15+ years of experience include
    leadership roles at King, EA, and Microsoft, driving innovation across platforms
    in Europe and the U.S. Andreas Risberg, COO and CPO, has helped scale startups
    and been through several stages of scale ups, acquisitions and IPOs, as well as
    driving growth of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga on the product
    side. Bertrand Lamarque, CTO, brings his expertise in building scalable
    architecture from growing and leading exceptional tech teams at Playfish and EA.

    The team began their common journey as Trailblazer Games, exploring the
    potential of Web3 technology in the gaming space. Drawing from this experience,
