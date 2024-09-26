Treasure Play Unveils AI-Powered Incentive Platform to Supercharge Growth, Monetization, and Insights for App Developers
Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Led by Industry Veterans, Treasure Play is
Revolutionizing User Acquisition with AI-Driven Incentives and Smart Quests
Treasure Play, the next-generation incentive platform designed to help ambitious
game and app developers grow, is launching its cutting-edge AI-powered solution.
On a mission to transform user acquisition (UA), monetization, and analytics,
Treasure Play's smart incentivized quests are reshaping how developers grow and
engage their audiences.
Revolutionizing User Acquisition with AI-Driven Incentives and Smart Quests
Treasure Play, the next-generation incentive platform designed to help ambitious
game and app developers grow, is launching its cutting-edge AI-powered solution.
On a mission to transform user acquisition (UA), monetization, and analytics,
Treasure Play's smart incentivized quests are reshaping how developers grow and
engage their audiences.
AI-Driven Innovation in a Changing Landscape
As UA costs continue to skyrocket and privacy regulations reshape the rules of
the game, Treasure Play is stepping in to transform the way developers engage
with players. The platform's AI-driven incentives, combined with personalized
quests, offer a smart, efficient, and engaging way for players to discover new
apps while earning rewards. Developers gain a new, intelligent tool to increase
app installs, engagement, and monetization - all while fostering a positive end
user experience.
" End users are gaining more control of their data, disrupting traditional
advertising as a result. This presents the opportunity for a new business model
that benefits them directly, while driving deeper loyalty with the products they
interact with, in a win-win relationship with app developers. Treasure Play is
the platform that enables this emerging partnership, which will define the
future of UA, " says Alex Arias, CEO and Co-founder of Treasure Play. " We
believe that AI-powered incentives can revolutionize user acquisition by making
it more personal and effective. With Treasure Play, developers have a seamless
way to introduce quests that not only drive installs but also retain and reward
users. "
About the Founding Team
Treasure Play is the brainchild of a team of serial entrepreneurs and gaming
veterans with deep expertise in data, AI, game design and building scalable
architecture. Alex Arias, CEO, previously founded Omniata, a VC-backed gaming
data platform acquired by King in 2017. His 15+ years of experience include
leadership roles at King, EA, and Microsoft, driving innovation across platforms
in Europe and the U.S. Andreas Risberg, COO and CPO, has helped scale startups
and been through several stages of scale ups, acquisitions and IPOs, as well as
driving growth of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga on the product
side. Bertrand Lamarque, CTO, brings his expertise in building scalable
architecture from growing and leading exceptional tech teams at Playfish and EA.
The team began their common journey as Trailblazer Games, exploring the
potential of Web3 technology in the gaming space. Drawing from this experience,
