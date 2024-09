Treasure Play Unveils AI-Powered Incentive Platform to Supercharge Growth, Monetization, and Insights for App Developers

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Led by Industry Veterans, Treasure Play is

Revolutionizing User Acquisition with AI-Driven Incentives and Smart Quests



Treasure Play, the next-generation incentive platform designed to help ambitious

game and app developers grow, is launching its cutting-edge AI-powered solution.

On a mission to transform user acquisition (UA), monetization, and analytics,

Treasure Play's smart incentivized quests are reshaping how developers grow and

engage their audiences.





AI-Driven Innovation in a Changing LandscapeAs UA costs continue to skyrocket and privacy regulations reshape the rules ofthe game, Treasure Play is stepping in to transform the way developers engagewith players. The platform's AI-driven incentives, combined with personalizedquests, offer a smart, efficient, and engaging way for players to discover newapps while earning rewards. Developers gain a new, intelligent tool to increaseapp installs, engagement, and monetization - all while fostering a positive enduser experience." End users are gaining more control of their data, disrupting traditionaladvertising as a result. This presents the opportunity for a new business modelthat benefits them directly, while driving deeper loyalty with the products theyinteract with, in a win-win relationship with app developers. Treasure Play isthe platform that enables this emerging partnership, which will define thefuture of UA, " says Alex Arias, CEO and Co-founder of Treasure Play. " Webelieve that AI-powered incentives can revolutionize user acquisition by makingit more personal and effective. With Treasure Play, developers have a seamlessway to introduce quests that not only drive installs but also retain and rewardusers. "About the Founding TeamTreasure Play is the brainchild of a team of serial entrepreneurs and gamingveterans with deep expertise in data, AI, game design and building scalablearchitecture. Alex Arias, CEO, previously founded Omniata, a VC-backed gamingdata platform acquired by King in 2017. His 15+ years of experience includeleadership roles at King, EA, and Microsoft , driving innovation across platformsin Europe and the U.S. Andreas Risberg, COO and CPO, has helped scale startupsand been through several stages of scale ups, acquisitions and IPOs, as well asdriving growth of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga on the productside. Bertrand Lamarque, CTO, brings his expertise in building scalablearchitecture from growing and leading exceptional tech teams at Playfish and EA.The team began their common journey as Trailblazer Games, exploring thepotential of Web3 technology in the gaming space. Drawing from this experience,