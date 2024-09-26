Semperit Holding Names Manfred Stanek as New CEO

Manfred Stanek appointed as the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding, effective 1 April 2025.

Stanek will join the Executive Board on 1 March 2025, with his mandate running until 29 February 2028.

He will succeed Karl Haider, whose mandate expires on 31 March 2025.

Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops, produces, and sells high-quality elastomer products.

The company operates through two divisions: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications.

In the 2023 financial year, Semperit Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,830EUR and was up +2,42 % compared with the previous day.





