    Semperit Holding Names Manfred Stanek as New CEO

    Manfred Stanek, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of global industrial experience, will take the helm as CEO of Semperit AG Holding on April 1, 2025, bringing his expertise to the elastomer giant.

    • Manfred Stanek appointed as new CEO of Semperit AG Holding, starting 1 April 2025.
    • Stanek will join the Executive Board on 1 March 2025, with his mandate running until 29 February 2028.
    • Stanek has over 25 years of international industrial and executive experience, including roles at Greiner AG, Votorantim Metais, and Novelis.
    • He holds a business administration degree from the Vienna University of Economics and Business and completed the Executive Education Program at INSEAD.
    • Semperit AG Holding is a global leader in elastomer products, with operations in over 100 countries and 16 production sites.
    • In the 2023 financial year, Semperit Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 06.11.2024.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,830EUR and was up +2,42 % compared with the previous day.


    Semperit Holding

    +2,94 %
    +1,19 %
    -2,78 %
    +3,84 %
    -28,57 %
    -60,98 %
    -8,18 %
    -68,59 %
    -13,25 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378





