Kia Charge
the smartest way to charge your Kia now has 800,000 charging points
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Kia Charge offers access across Europe to more than 800,000 charging points, a
10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% on Q2 2023
- Kia Charge enables Kia customers to easily charge their vehicle with a
one-stop charging solution
- 41% of customers have registered into Kia Charge in 2024
Kia Charge is the company's one-contract service for all charging activities in
Europe, covering both public and business customers. Kia´s charging solution now
offers access to its more than 100,000 subscribers 800,000 AC and DC charging
points in 28 countries in Europe, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% increase
on Q2 2023.* Customers have already completed more than 2.5 million charging
sessions using either their Kia Charge card or activating their charging process
through the Kia Charge app.
"As more electric vehicles take to the road, it's important to match this uptake
with an increasing number of charging points, to help our customers easily
charge their vehicles," said Martin Enthofer, Director Customer Experience
Strategy and Solutions at Kia Europe. "Kia continues to set the benchmark for
making electric driving more accessible to a wider range of audience, with Kia
Charge helping to simplify and enhance every journey."
Kia Charge offers customers a single service for charging - either at home, at
work or on the road -, including route planning, authentication, account
management and payment.** Customers can also access the more than 4,200
ultra-fast charging stations of the IONITY network. In its partnership with
IONITY, Kia is supporting the expansion to more than 17,000 high-power charging
stations along the highways in Europe by 2030.
So far this year, Kia Charge has a take-rate of 42%, with an overall
satisfaction rate of around 75%. Supporting Kia Charge is the Kia EV Route
Planner, with the vehicle's navigation system detecting charging stations along
the route and adding them as waypoints automatically, to make all charging
points easily findable.
Kia Plug & Charge is also available to help take the stress out of charging.
Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the charging cable - with no
charging card or app required for authentication***. For business customers and
companies, the Kia Charge Business solution enables a central charging
management of the EV fleet.
(*) Kia Charge has been launched in 19 countries in Europe. Customers can charge
and register in following countries: Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech
Republic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Hungary,
