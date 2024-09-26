the smartest way to charge your Kia now has 800,000 charging points

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Kia Charge offers access across Europe to more than 800,000 charging points, a

10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% on Q2 2023

- Kia Charge enables Kia customers to easily charge their vehicle with a

one-stop charging solution

- 41% of customers have registered into Kia Charge in 2024



Kia Charge is the company's one-contract service for all charging activities in

Europe, covering both public and business customers. Kia´s charging solution now

offers access to its more than 100,000 subscribers 800,000 AC and DC charging

points in 28 countries in Europe, a 10% increase on Q2 2024 and a 39% increase

on Q2 2023.* Customers have already completed more than 2.5 million charging

sessions using either their Kia Charge card or activating their charging process

through the Kia Charge app.





"As more electric vehicles take to the road, it's important to match this uptakewith an increasing number of charging points, to help our customers easilycharge their vehicles," said Martin Enthofer, Director Customer ExperienceStrategy and Solutions at Kia Europe. "Kia continues to set the benchmark formaking electric driving more accessible to a wider range of audience, with KiaCharge helping to simplify and enhance every journey."Kia Charge offers customers a single service for charging - either at home, atwork or on the road -, including route planning, authentication, accountmanagement and payment.** Customers can also access the more than 4,200ultra-fast charging stations of the IONITY network. In its partnership withIONITY, Kia is supporting the expansion to more than 17,000 high-power chargingstations along the highways in Europe by 2030.So far this year, Kia Charge has a take-rate of 42%, with an overallsatisfaction rate of around 75%. Supporting Kia Charge is the Kia EV RoutePlanner, with the vehicle's navigation system detecting charging stations alongthe route and adding them as waypoints automatically, to make all chargingpoints easily findable.Kia Plug & Charge is also available to help take the stress out of charging.Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the charging cable - with nocharging card or app required for authentication***. For business customers andcompanies, the Kia Charge Business solution enables a central chargingmanagement of the EV fleet.(*) Kia Charge has been launched in 19 countries in Europe. Customers can chargeand register in following countries: Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, CzechRepublic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Hungary,