Chesnara Sees Strong Rebound in 1H'24 Deal Activity
Apax Global Alpha (APAX) saw a notable resurgence in investment and exit activities in the first half of 2024. EBITDA growth for investee companies rose to 12.6%, reflecting increased margins and value.
- Apax Global Alpha (APAX) experienced a strong rebound in deal activity for both investments and exits in 1H'24.
- Investee company EBITDA growth increased to 12.6%, up from 12.2% in FY'23, indicating widening margins and added value from Apax.
- Share buybacks utilizing the distribution pool commenced at the end of June 2024.
- The debt portfolio continues to provide diversification and liquidity benefits.
- The interim dividend of 5.5p generates an annual yield of 7.7%.
- The stock of exit-able businesses is rebuilding, confirming the value added by Apax.
