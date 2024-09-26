AI TOOL LAUNCHED TO PROTECT NATURE DURING INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -



- SMI Nature Risk Tool uses data and AI to inform infrastructure projects,

promoting sustainable development and environmental protection.

- Can analyse land anywhere in the world, offering expert-reviewed descriptions

of habitats and biomes.

- Identifies protected species early in the site selection phase, allowing for

protective measures to be integrated into development plans.

- Successfully trialled by organisations including the World Bank, BP, KPMG,

WWF, Barclays, HSBC, and the Blue Dot Network.



The Sustainable Markets Initiative and AECOM launch a groundbreaking AI tool

designed to protect nature during infrastructure development. The Nature Risk

Tool analyses any piece of land globally providing detailed insights into

habitats and biomes to help planners and policymakers create sustainable

infrastructure that safeguards the natural environment.





With infrastructure development set to surge, driven by population and economicgrowth, the Nature Risk Tool will combat a reality that infrastructuredevelopment often leads to habitat loss, biodiversity decline, pollution, andincreased greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past 50 years, wildlife populationshave decreased by an average of 60%[1], with infrastructure development being asignificant factor.Powered by AECOM, and using datasets from the Taskforce for Nature-relatedFinancial Disclosures (TNFD), the SMI Nature Risk Tool enables infrastructureinvestors and promoters to analyse any piece of land globally (at a scale ofmetres), providing expert-reviewed descriptions of the location's habitat andbiomes early in the site selection process.The Nature Risk Tool then evaluates a project's impact on the environment andsuggests mitigation strategies, offering potential solutions or environmentalprotection measures. This information can be used to inform planner andpolicymaker decisions on creating infrastructure that promotes sustainabledevelopment and protects the natural environment. Importantly, the tool alsoaligns with the TNFD framework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFDLEAP process.For example, if a protected species is found by the tool on the proposed site,early identification during the site selection phase allows for either rulingout that site or integrating protective measures into the development process toensure the species' continued protection. The tool also aligns with the TNDFframework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFD LEAP process.Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said : "Nature isthe engine of our economy, which is why it lies at the heart of our mandate, the