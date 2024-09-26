    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AI TOOL LAUNCHED TO PROTECT NATURE DURING INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

    New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - SMI Nature Risk Tool uses data and AI to inform infrastructure projects,
    promoting sustainable development and environmental protection.
    - Can analyse land anywhere in the world, offering expert-reviewed descriptions
    of habitats and biomes.
    - Identifies protected species early in the site selection phase, allowing for
    protective measures to be integrated into development plans.
    - Successfully trialled by organisations including the World Bank, BP, KPMG,
    WWF, Barclays, HSBC, and the Blue Dot Network.

    The Sustainable Markets Initiative and AECOM launch a groundbreaking AI tool
    designed to protect nature during infrastructure development. The Nature Risk
    Tool analyses any piece of land globally providing detailed insights into
    habitats and biomes to help planners and policymakers create sustainable
    infrastructure that safeguards the natural environment.

    With infrastructure development set to surge, driven by population and economic
    growth, the Nature Risk Tool will combat a reality that infrastructure
    development often leads to habitat loss, biodiversity decline, pollution, and
    increased greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past 50 years, wildlife populations
    have decreased by an average of 60%[1], with infrastructure development being a
    significant factor.

    Powered by AECOM, and using datasets from the Taskforce for Nature-related
    Financial Disclosures (TNFD), the SMI Nature Risk Tool enables infrastructure
    investors and promoters to analyse any piece of land globally (at a scale of
    metres), providing expert-reviewed descriptions of the location's habitat and
    biomes early in the site selection process.

    The Nature Risk Tool then evaluates a project's impact on the environment and
    suggests mitigation strategies, offering potential solutions or environmental
    protection measures. This information can be used to inform planner and
    policymaker decisions on creating infrastructure that promotes sustainable
    development and protects the natural environment. Importantly, the tool also
    aligns with the TNFD framework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFD
    LEAP process.

    For example, if a protected species is found by the tool on the proposed site,
    early identification during the site selection phase allows for either ruling
    out that site or integrating protective measures into the development process to
    ensure the species' continued protection. The tool also aligns with the TNDF
    framework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFD LEAP process.

    Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said : "Nature is
    the engine of our economy, which is why it lies at the heart of our mandate, the
