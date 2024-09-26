AI TOOL LAUNCHED TO PROTECT NATURE DURING INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
New York (ots/PRNewswire) -
- SMI Nature Risk Tool uses data and AI to inform infrastructure projects,
promoting sustainable development and environmental protection.
- Can analyse land anywhere in the world, offering expert-reviewed descriptions
of habitats and biomes.
- Identifies protected species early in the site selection phase, allowing for
protective measures to be integrated into development plans.
- Successfully trialled by organisations including the World Bank, BP, KPMG,
WWF, Barclays, HSBC, and the Blue Dot Network.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative and AECOM launch a groundbreaking AI tool
designed to protect nature during infrastructure development. The Nature Risk
Tool analyses any piece of land globally providing detailed insights into
habitats and biomes to help planners and policymakers create sustainable
infrastructure that safeguards the natural environment.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative and AECOM launch a groundbreaking AI tool
designed to protect nature during infrastructure development. The Nature Risk
Tool analyses any piece of land globally providing detailed insights into
habitats and biomes to help planners and policymakers create sustainable
infrastructure that safeguards the natural environment.
With infrastructure development set to surge, driven by population and economic
growth, the Nature Risk Tool will combat a reality that infrastructure
development often leads to habitat loss, biodiversity decline, pollution, and
increased greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past 50 years, wildlife populations
have decreased by an average of 60%[1], with infrastructure development being a
significant factor.
Powered by AECOM, and using datasets from the Taskforce for Nature-related
Financial Disclosures (TNFD), the SMI Nature Risk Tool enables infrastructure
investors and promoters to analyse any piece of land globally (at a scale of
metres), providing expert-reviewed descriptions of the location's habitat and
biomes early in the site selection process.
The Nature Risk Tool then evaluates a project's impact on the environment and
suggests mitigation strategies, offering potential solutions or environmental
protection measures. This information can be used to inform planner and
policymaker decisions on creating infrastructure that promotes sustainable
development and protects the natural environment. Importantly, the tool also
aligns with the TNFD framework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFD
LEAP process.
For example, if a protected species is found by the tool on the proposed site,
early identification during the site selection phase allows for either ruling
out that site or integrating protective measures into the development process to
ensure the species' continued protection. The tool also aligns with the TNDF
framework, enabling users to utilise the data for the TNFD LEAP process.
Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said : "Nature is
the engine of our economy, which is why it lies at the heart of our mandate, the
Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said : "Nature is
the engine of our economy, which is why it lies at the heart of our mandate, the
