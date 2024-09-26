REPORT OUTLINES GROUNDBREAKING ROADMAP TO ACCELERATE DECARBONSATION OF BUILDINGS BY BRIDGING 'SPLIT INCENTIVE' GAP

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Split incentives occur when the landlords and building developers investing in

energy efficiency upgrades do not directly benefit from their investment,

though tenants enjoy lower energy costs.

- The report by the SMI's Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub outlines

challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the split incentive

gap.

- Strategies are focused on three key areas: Legislation and Policies; Target

Setting; and Green Leases.



The Sustainable Markets Initiative announces a groundbreaking new roadmap to

accelerate decarbonisation of buildings by bridging the 'split incentive' gap.





Split incentives impact both renewable energy and energy efficiency decisions.They occur when those investing in energy efficiency upgrades - typicallybuilding developers or landlords - do not directly benefit from their investmentas it is the tenants who enjoy lower energy costs when paying their billsdirectly to the energy provider. This has the effect of disincentivisinglandlords and building developers from investing time and money intodecarbonisation efforts.To better unify efforts for sustainable action among these disincentivisedgroups, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Sustainable Buildings TransitionHub has released a new report titled: Narrowing the Split Incentive Gap toDecarbonise the Built Environment .The report outlines challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing thesplit incentive gap, creating a practical roadmap for the public and privatesector to accelerate decarbonisation initiatives.George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls, and Chair of theSustainable Markets Initiative Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub , said:"Buildings represent the largest portion of carbon emissions of any sector atnearly 40%, and decarbonising them plays a crucial role in tackling climatechange. Effective collaboration is an imperative to overcome roadblocks anddeploy solutions to achieve genuine, long-term success. Our report offers keyinsights to address split incentives - one of the most commonly recognisedissues when it comes to accelerating progress in the global real estate sector."The Hub identified emerging trends and strategies to bridge the split incentivegap in three primary areas:- Legislation and Policies: Putting in place legislation to drive thedecarbonisation of buildings, taking examples from the EU, UK, and UnitedStates, is an important step in promoting investment in the needed technology.