REPORT OUTLINES GROUNDBREAKING ROADMAP TO ACCELERATE DECARBONSATION OF BUILDINGS BY BRIDGING 'SPLIT INCENTIVE' GAP
New York (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Split incentives occur when the landlords and building developers investing in
energy efficiency upgrades do not directly benefit from their investment,
though tenants enjoy lower energy costs.
- The report by the SMI's Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub outlines
challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the split incentive
gap.
- Strategies are focused on three key areas: Legislation and Policies; Target
Setting; and Green Leases.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative announces a groundbreaking new roadmap to
accelerate decarbonisation of buildings by bridging the 'split incentive' gap.
- Split incentives occur when the landlords and building developers investing in
energy efficiency upgrades do not directly benefit from their investment,
though tenants enjoy lower energy costs.
- The report by the SMI's Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub outlines
challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the split incentive
gap.
- Strategies are focused on three key areas: Legislation and Policies; Target
Setting; and Green Leases.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative announces a groundbreaking new roadmap to
accelerate decarbonisation of buildings by bridging the 'split incentive' gap.
AnzeigePräsentiert von
Long
365,69€
2,07
× 13,68
Short
420,10€
3,05
× 11,75
Split incentives impact both renewable energy and energy efficiency decisions.
They occur when those investing in energy efficiency upgrades - typically
building developers or landlords - do not directly benefit from their investment
as it is the tenants who enjoy lower energy costs when paying their bills
directly to the energy provider. This has the effect of disincentivising
landlords and building developers from investing time and money into
decarbonisation efforts.
To better unify efforts for sustainable action among these disincentivised
groups, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Sustainable Buildings Transition
Hub has released a new report titled: Narrowing the Split Incentive Gap to
Decarbonise the Built Environment .
The report outlines challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the
split incentive gap, creating a practical roadmap for the public and private
sector to accelerate decarbonisation initiatives.
George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls, and Chair of the
Sustainable Markets Initiative Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub , said:
"Buildings represent the largest portion of carbon emissions of any sector at
nearly 40%, and decarbonising them plays a crucial role in tackling climate
change. Effective collaboration is an imperative to overcome roadblocks and
deploy solutions to achieve genuine, long-term success. Our report offers key
insights to address split incentives - one of the most commonly recognised
issues when it comes to accelerating progress in the global real estate sector."
The Hub identified emerging trends and strategies to bridge the split incentive
gap in three primary areas:
- Legislation and Policies: Putting in place legislation to drive the
decarbonisation of buildings, taking examples from the EU, UK, and United
States, is an important step in promoting investment in the needed technology.
They occur when those investing in energy efficiency upgrades - typically
building developers or landlords - do not directly benefit from their investment
as it is the tenants who enjoy lower energy costs when paying their bills
directly to the energy provider. This has the effect of disincentivising
landlords and building developers from investing time and money into
decarbonisation efforts.
To better unify efforts for sustainable action among these disincentivised
groups, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Sustainable Buildings Transition
Hub has released a new report titled: Narrowing the Split Incentive Gap to
Decarbonise the Built Environment .
The report outlines challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the
split incentive gap, creating a practical roadmap for the public and private
sector to accelerate decarbonisation initiatives.
George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls, and Chair of the
Sustainable Markets Initiative Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub , said:
"Buildings represent the largest portion of carbon emissions of any sector at
nearly 40%, and decarbonising them plays a crucial role in tackling climate
change. Effective collaboration is an imperative to overcome roadblocks and
deploy solutions to achieve genuine, long-term success. Our report offers key
insights to address split incentives - one of the most commonly recognised
issues when it comes to accelerating progress in the global real estate sector."
The Hub identified emerging trends and strategies to bridge the split incentive
gap in three primary areas:
- Legislation and Policies: Putting in place legislation to drive the
decarbonisation of buildings, taking examples from the EU, UK, and United
States, is an important step in promoting investment in the needed technology.
Autor folgen
5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte