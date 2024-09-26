    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    REPORT OUTLINES GROUNDBREAKING ROADMAP TO ACCELERATE DECARBONSATION OF BUILDINGS BY BRIDGING 'SPLIT INCENTIVE' GAP

    New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Split incentives occur when the landlords and building developers investing in
    energy efficiency upgrades do not directly benefit from their investment,
    though tenants enjoy lower energy costs.
    - The report by the SMI's Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub outlines
    challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the split incentive
    gap.
    - Strategies are focused on three key areas: Legislation and Policies; Target
    Setting; and Green Leases.

    The Sustainable Markets Initiative announces a groundbreaking new roadmap to
    accelerate decarbonisation of buildings by bridging the 'split incentive' gap.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Trane Technologies PLC!
    Long
    365,69€
    Basispreis
    2,07
    Ask
    × 13,68
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    420,10€
    Basispreis
    3,05
    Ask
    × 11,75
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Split incentives impact both renewable energy and energy efficiency decisions.
    They occur when those investing in energy efficiency upgrades - typically
    building developers or landlords - do not directly benefit from their investment
    as it is the tenants who enjoy lower energy costs when paying their bills
    directly to the energy provider. This has the effect of disincentivising
    landlords and building developers from investing time and money into
    decarbonisation efforts.

    To better unify efforts for sustainable action among these disincentivised
    groups, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Sustainable Buildings Transition
    Hub has released a new report titled: Narrowing the Split Incentive Gap to
    Decarbonise the Built Environment .

    The report outlines challenges, solutions and best practices for addressing the
    split incentive gap, creating a practical roadmap for the public and private
    sector to accelerate decarbonisation initiatives.

    George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls, and Chair of the
    Sustainable Markets Initiative Sustainable Buildings Transition Hub , said:
    "Buildings represent the largest portion of carbon emissions of any sector at
    nearly 40%, and decarbonising them plays a crucial role in tackling climate
    change. Effective collaboration is an imperative to overcome roadblocks and
    deploy solutions to achieve genuine, long-term success. Our report offers key
    insights to address split incentives - one of the most commonly recognised
    issues when it comes to accelerating progress in the global real estate sector."

    The Hub identified emerging trends and strategies to bridge the split incentive
    gap in three primary areas:

    - Legislation and Policies: Putting in place legislation to drive the
    decarbonisation of buildings, taking examples from the EU, UK, and United
    States, is an important step in promoting investment in the needed technology.
    Seite 1 von 2



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    REPORT OUTLINES GROUNDBREAKING ROADMAP TO ACCELERATE DECARBONSATION OF BUILDINGS BY BRIDGING 'SPLIT INCENTIVE' GAP - Split incentives occur when the landlords and building developers investing in energy efficiency upgrades do not directly benefit from their investment, though tenants enjoy lower energy costs. - The report by the SMI's Sustainable …