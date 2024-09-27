    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Pyrum Innovations AG Unveils Impressive H1 2024 Financial Results

    Sales surged by 41.3% to EUR 708 thousand, yet the consolidated net profit dipped further into the red. Liquidity improved thanks to BASF loans, while EBIT and sales forecasts were adjusted. Michael Kapf will transition from the Executive Board to an IT role.

    • Sales increased to EUR 708 thousand, up 41.3% from the previous year's EUR 501 thousand.
    • Consolidated net profit for the period was EUR -4,787 thousand, compared to EUR -4,408 thousand in H1 2023.
    • Available liquidity rose to EUR 9,502 thousand as of 30 June 2024, due to additional loan tranches from BASF.
    • Expected EBIT for 2024 is between EUR -10.0 million and EUR -12.0 million, slightly better than the previous forecast.
    • Sales for the year are now expected to be between EUR 1.9 million and EUR 2.4 million, lower than the original forecast of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million.
    • Michael Kapf will leave the Executive Board on 15 October 2024 but will remain with the company as an employee, focusing on IT.






