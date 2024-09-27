Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 4.50% '26: Strong H1 2024 Results Amid Revenue Dip

Homann Holzwerkstoffe reported an adjusted operating EBITDA of EUR 28.4 million with an EBITDA margin of 15.1% for the first half of 2024.

Revenues slightly declined by 3.9% to EUR 186.3 million compared to EUR 193.8 million in the previous year, but still exceeded expectations.

The company forecasts stable revenue and EBITDA trends for the full year 2024 despite challenging market conditions.

Equity increased to EUR 189.0 million, raising the equity ratio from 31.1% to 32.0% as of June 30, 2024.

Production for a joint venture project in Egypt is set to start in Q4 2024, while production in Lithuania is expected to begin in Q1 2025.

Management anticipates no significant change in demand for MD/HD fibreboards in the second half of 2024, expecting revenues and EBITDA to remain consistent with the first half.

The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 97,65EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





