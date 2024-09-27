Mutares Strikes Back: Detailed Response to Gotham City Research & Short Attack

Mutares Management SE received a report from Gotham City Research on September 26, 2024, which they claim misrepresents facts and contains misleading allegations.

Mutares firmly rejects the accusations, asserting that their business model involves initial investments that yield returns and that they have successfully exited portfolio companies with over EUR 200 million in net proceeds from 2022 to 2024.

The company is committed to a global growth strategy, recently expanding into markets in China, India, and the USA, with plans to achieve consolidated revenues of EUR 10 billion by 2028.

Mutares plans to optimize its financing structure, having recently increased a senior secured bond to EUR 250 million and issued a new bond of EUR 135 million to support further growth and acquisitions.

The report highlighted a transcription error in Mutares' half-year financial report for 2024 regarding cash and cash equivalents, which Mutares clarified as a minor editorial mistake.

Mutares expects consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion for the fiscal year 2024, with a projected net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million.

The next important date, The text "Capital Markets Day 2024" is already in English. If you need a translation into another language or more context, please let me know!, at mutares is on 24.10.2024.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 21,675EUR and was down -2,14 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.169,23PKT (+0,88 %).





