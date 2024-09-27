The Platform Group AG Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast, Ups Medium-Term Goals

The Platform Group AG has raised its sales and earnings forecast for 2024 due to successful business development, acquisitions, strong organic growth, and an increased number of partners.

The gross merchandise volume (GMV) forecast for 2024 has been increased to between EUR 880 million and EUR 900 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 840 million to EUR 870 million.

Net sales for 2024 are now expected to rise to between EUR 500 million and EUR 520 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 480 million to EUR 500 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is projected to increase to between EUR 29 million and EUR 32 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 26 million to EUR 30 million.

The number of partners is expected to exceed 13,400, up from the previous forecast of 12,800.

For the financial year 2025, the gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to reach EUR 1.2 billion, sales at least EUR 570 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10%.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,1200EUR and was up +3,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,17 % since publication.





