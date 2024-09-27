The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Again – Mid-Term Plans Up
The Platform Group AG has significantly raised its forecasts for 2024, projecting higher sales, earnings, and partner numbers. The company also updated its medium-term goals for 2025, reflecting robust growth expectations.
- The Platform Group AG raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2024.
- GMV forecast increased to EUR 880 million to EUR 900 million (previously EUR 840 million to EUR 870 million).
- Sales forecast increased to EUR 500 million to EUR 520 million (previously EUR 480 million to EUR 500 million).
- EBITDA forecast increased to EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million (previously EUR 26 million to EUR 30 million).
- The number of partners expected to rise to over 13,400 (previously 12,800).
- Medium-term planning for 2025 adjusted: GMV of EUR 1.2 billion, sales of at least EUR 570 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 10%.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,1400EUR and was up +3,30 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,95 % since publication.
