    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Again – Mid-Term Plans Up

    The Platform Group AG has significantly raised its forecasts for 2024, projecting higher sales, earnings, and partner numbers. The company also updated its medium-term goals for 2025, reflecting robust growth expectations.

    The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Again – Mid-Term Plans Up
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2024.
    • GMV forecast increased to EUR 880 million to EUR 900 million (previously EUR 840 million to EUR 870 million).
    • Sales forecast increased to EUR 500 million to EUR 520 million (previously EUR 480 million to EUR 500 million).
    • EBITDA forecast increased to EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million (previously EUR 26 million to EUR 30 million).
    • The number of partners expected to rise to over 13,400 (previously 12,800).
    • Medium-term planning for 2025 adjusted: GMV of EUR 1.2 billion, sales of at least EUR 570 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 10%.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,1400EUR and was up +3,30 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,95 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    +7,11 %
    +1,69 %
    -4,95 %
    -4,74 %
    +29,85 %
    -60,00 %
    -71,29 %
    -71,29 %
    -69,53 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Again – Mid-Term Plans Up The Platform Group AG has significantly raised its forecasts for 2024, projecting higher sales, earnings, and partner numbers. The company also updated its medium-term goals for 2025, reflecting robust growth expectations.