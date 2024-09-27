The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Again – Mid-Term Plans Up

The Platform Group AG raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2024.

GMV forecast increased to EUR 880 million to EUR 900 million (previously EUR 840 million to EUR 870 million).

Sales forecast increased to EUR 500 million to EUR 520 million (previously EUR 480 million to EUR 500 million).

EBITDA forecast increased to EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million (previously EUR 26 million to EUR 30 million).

The number of partners expected to rise to over 13,400 (previously 12,800).

Medium-term planning for 2025 adjusted: GMV of EUR 1.2 billion, sales of at least EUR 570 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 10%.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,1400EUR and was up +3,30 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,95 % since publication.





