Vossloh Unveils Groundbreaking Rail Solutions at InnoTrans 2024

Vossloh showcased innovative rail infrastructure solutions at InnoTrans 2024, emphasizing its technological leadership.

The company focuses on sustainable materials, fully recyclable products, and advancements in the circular economy.

Vossloh aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and availability in rail networks to support sustainable mobility.

The Capital Market Day highlighted Vossloh's significant sales and EBIT growth, exceeding previous expectations despite global challenges.

Vossloh plans to achieve over €2 billion in sales by 2030, with an EBIT margin of at least 10% through organic growth and acquisitions.

The company operates in over 100 countries, offering a comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, and generated €1,214.3 million in sales in 2023.

