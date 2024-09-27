Sernova Corp (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

27.09.2024 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Sernova Corp

ISIN: CA81732W1041



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 27.09.2024

Target price: CAD1.90

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Sernova Corp. (ISIN: CA81732W1041). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from CAD 3.80 to CAD 1.90.

Abstract:

Sernova has presented interim data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Cell Pouch for treating type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the 2024 European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain. All six patients in Cohort A achieved sustained insulin independence following islet transplantation, with the first patient maintaining insulin independence for over four years before the Cell Pouch was removed due to unrelated health issues. Importantly, the removed device demonstrated safety, with no signs of fibrosis, tissue degradation, or structural changes over the long term. This makes Sernova's Cell Pouch the only device that can harbour functioning islets (capable of producing insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin) that have remained healthy and active for more than five years after initial transplantation into the Cell Pouch. Unfortunately, there were delays in Cohort B due to immunosuppression issues in the first six patients. The company now plans to report interim results by YE 2024 following the first implantation in a recently enrolled patient and final data towards the end of Q1/25 or beginning of Q2/25; three additional patients will also be enrolled over the next few months. In addition, the company is on track to file an IND for the Cell Pouch in the indication hypothyroidism towards year-end. Following recent developments at Sernova (i.e. focus on 1G and 2G of T1D and hypothyroidism programmes, delay in closing a non-dilutive strategic deal), we have updated our SOTP valuation model and now see fair value for the share at CAD1.90 (previously CAD3.80). We maintain our Buy rating.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Sernova Corp. (ISIN: CA81732W1041) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von CAD 3,80 auf CAD 1,90.

Zusammenfassung:

Sernova hat auf der Jahrestagung 2024 der European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spanien, Zwischenergebnisse aus der klinischen Phase 1/2-Studie mit dem Cell Pouch zur Behandlung von Typ-1-Diabetes (T1D) vorgestellt. Alle sechs Patienten in Kohorte A erreichten nach der Inseltransplantation eine dauerhafte Insulinunabhängigkeit, wobei der erste Patient mehr als vier Jahre lang insulinunabhängig blieb, bevor der Cell Pouch aufgrund nicht damit zusammenhängender gesundheitlicher Probleme entfernt wurde. Wichtig ist, dass sich das entfernte Device als sicher erwies, ohne Anzeichen von Fibrose, Gewebeabbau oder strukturellen Veränderungen über einen langen Zeitraum. Damit ist der Cell Pouch von Sernova das einzige System, das funktionierende Inseln beherbergen kann (die in der Lage sind, Insulin, Glukagon und Somatostatin zu produzieren), die mehr als fünf Jahre nach der ersten Transplantation in den Cell Pouch gesund und aktiv geblieben sind. Leider kam es in der Kohorte B aufgrund von Problemen mit der Immunsuppression bei den ersten sechs Patienten zu Verzögerungen. Das Unternehmen plant nun, nach der ersten Implantation bei einem kürzlich aufgenommenen Patienten bis Ende 2024 Zwischenergebnisse und gegen Ende des ersten oder Anfang des zweiten Quartals 2025 endgültige Daten vorzulegen; drei weitere Patienten werden in den nächsten Monaten ebenfalls aufgenommen. Darüber hinaus ist das Unternehmen auf dem besten Weg, gegen Ende des Jahres einen IND-Antrag für den Cell Pouch in der Indikation Hypothyreose zu stellen. Nach den jüngsten Entwicklungen bei Sernova (d.h. Fokussierung auf 1G und 2G der T1D- und Hypothyreose-Programme, Verzögerung beim Abschluss eines nicht verwässernden strategischen Deals) haben wir unser SOTP-Bewertungsmodell aktualisiert und sehen den fairen Wert der Aktie nun bei CAD1,90 (zuvor CAD3,80). Wir behalten unser Buy-Rating bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30961.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



