BayWa AG Faces €222.2M Write-Down After IAS 36 Impairment Tests

BayWa AG reported non-cash impairment losses of € 222.2 million due to impairment tests conducted in accordance with IAS 36.

The largest portion of the impairment, € 171.5 million, was attributed to BayWa r.e. AG, a 51% subsidiary of BayWa AG.

These depreciation losses will be reflected in the Half-Year Financial Statements for 2024.

The impairments do not negatively affect BayWa Group's ongoing restructuring efforts or the development of its restructuring concept.

The full Half-Year Financial Statements for 2024 will be published on the BayWa Group website.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 27.09.2024.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 12,590EUR and was up +0,80 % compared with the previous day.





