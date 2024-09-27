BayWa AG Faces €222.2M Write-Down After IAS 36 Impairment Tests
BayWa AG has announced significant non-cash impairment losses totaling €222.2 million, primarily impacting its subsidiary BayWa r.e. AG. These adjustments will be detailed in the 2024 Half-Year Financial Statements.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG reported non-cash impairment losses of € 222.2 million due to impairment tests conducted in accordance with IAS 36.
- The largest portion of the impairment, € 171.5 million, was attributed to BayWa r.e. AG, a 51% subsidiary of BayWa AG.
- These depreciation losses will be reflected in the Half-Year Financial Statements for 2024.
- The impairments do not negatively affect BayWa Group's ongoing restructuring efforts or the development of its restructuring concept.
- The full Half-Year Financial Statements for 2024 will be published on the BayWa Group website.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 27.09.2024.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 12,590EUR and was up +0,80 % compared with the previous day.
+0,80 %
+14,55 %
-2,63 %
-40,57 %
-63,05 %
-65,38 %
-52,09 %
-63,50 %
+81,11 %
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
