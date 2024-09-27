ZF North America Capital Inc. Revises 2024 Financial Forecast
Facing economic headwinds and a notable market downturn, ZF North America Capital Inc. has revised its 2024 financial forecast, predicting lower sales and margins, and a significant drop in free cash flow.
- ZF North America Capital Inc. has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2024 due to a weak economy and significant market decline.
- The new forecast expects Group sales between EUR 40 and 42 billion, down from the previous EUR 42.5 to 43.5 billion.
- The adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be between 3 and 4 percent, compared to the previous 4.9 to 5.4 percent.
- The adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be higher than EUR 100 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of higher than EUR 800 million.
- ZF is a global technology company with 168,700 employees, reported sales of €46.6 billion in fiscal 2023, and operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.
- The announcement was made on 27-Sep-2024 and disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.