ZF Finance GmbH Revises 2024 Financial Forecast: What You Need to Know
Facing a challenging economic landscape, ZF Finance GmbH has revised its 2024 financial forecast, anticipating lower group sales and EBIT margins. The company’s cost-saving efforts are evident, yet market conditions remain tough.
- ZF Finance GmbH has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2024 due to a weak economy and significant market decline.
- Group sales are now expected to be between EUR 40 and 42 billion, down from the previous forecast of EUR 42.5 to 43.5 billion.
- The adjusted EBIT margin is projected to be between 3 and 4 percent, compared to the earlier forecast of 4.9 to 5.4 percent.
- The adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be higher than EUR 100 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of higher than EUR 800 million.
- ZF's cost-saving measures are showing effects, but the market and sales declines are more severe than anticipated.
- ZF is a global technology company with 168,700 employees, reported sales of €46.6 billion in 2023, and operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.
