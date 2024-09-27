ZF Europe Finance Bond 2.00% till 02/26: ZF Revises 2024 Financial Forecast

ZF Europe Finance B.V. has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2024 due to a weak economy and significant market decline.

The new forecast expects Group sales between EUR 40 and 42 billion, down from the previous EUR 42.5 to 43.5 billion.

The adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be between 3 and 4 percent, previously forecasted at 4.9 to 5.4 percent.

The adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be higher than EUR 100 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of higher than EUR 800 million.

The cost-saving measures from performance programs are showing effects, but the market and sales declines are more significant than anticipated.

ZF is a global technology company with 168,700 employees, reported sales of €46.6 billion in 2023, and operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.

The price of ZF Europe Finance Unternehmensanleihe 2,00 % bis 02/26 at the time of the news was 97,55EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.






