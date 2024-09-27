Investor Day Update: Exciting News and Updates Unveiled
At its annual Investor's Day, CPH Group spotlighted its strategic and financial goals for the Chemicals and Packaging divisions post-paper business spin-off. Perlen Packaging, a global leader in pharmaceutical packaging, is poised for long-term growth, driven by innovative products and expanding international presence.
- CPH Group hosted its annual Investor's Day, focusing on strategic and financial objectives in the Chemicals and Packaging divisions following the spin-off of the paper business.
- The Packaging Division, particularly Perlen Packaging, holds a leading global position in the pharmaceutical packaging market and is set for long-term growth.
- The division is expanding its international presence, with production sites in major pharmaceutical markets like the US, China, Germany, and Brazil, which is the fastest-growing pharmaceutical market.
- Perlen Packaging is developing innovative products such as halogen-free films and mono-material packaging to support the circular economy, with the pharmaceutical blister packaging market expected to grow by 3% to 6% annually.
- The segment has achieved over 8% annual growth in volume over the last decade, with a solid outlook for continued growth and profitability in the pharmaceutical market.
- CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 86.1 per share, indicating a potential upside of 31.7%, with current trading at a significant discount compared to industry peers.
