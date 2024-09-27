Porsche Holding SE: 2024 Profit Forecast Adjusted – What Investors Need to Know
Volkswagen AG revises its 2024 financial outlook, projecting substantial revenue and profit figures. Meanwhile, Porsche SE adjusts its earnings forecast, influenced by its stake in Volkswagen, but maintains its net debt expectations.
- Volkswagen AG updates its 2024 financial forecast, expecting group sales revenue around 320 billion euros and operating profit around 18 billion euros.
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE's group result after tax is significantly influenced by its 31.9% equity investment in Volkswagen AG.
- Porsche SE adjusts its 2024 earnings forecast to a range of 2.4 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros, down from the previous forecast of 3.5 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.
- The adjustment of the earnings forecast does not impact Porsche SE's liquidity.
- Porsche SE confirms its existing forecast for net debt in the range of 5.0 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.
