    Meyer Burger Teases Strong H1 Results, Full Report Coming Late October

    Meyer Burger Technology AG has announced preliminary financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing CHF 48.7 million in sales and a robust cash reserve of CHF 158.6 million.

    • Meyer Burger Technology AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 48.7 million for the first half of 2024, with CHF 43.4 million from solar module sales.
    • The company has cash and cash equivalents of CHF 158.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
    • Meyer Burger is undergoing a restructuring program aimed at returning to profitability and is exploring options to close a financing gap.
    • The preliminary financial figures are unaudited and may change before the final half-year report is published.
    • The SIX Exchange Regulation has approved an extension for the publication of the half-year report until October 31, 2024.
    • Meyer Burger must publish a media release regarding the decision by September 30, 2024, including reasons for the postponement of the interim report.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at is on 12.03.2025.







