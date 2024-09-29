BayWa AG Secures Extended Standstill Agreements and Boosts Bridge Financing
BayWa AG's Board of Management is poised to secure extended standstill agreements and a larger bridging loan, ensuring financial stability through 2024 and paving the way for long-term solutions by 2027.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG's Board of Management anticipates obtaining signatures from main lending banks to extend standstill agreements until December 31, 2024.
- The existing bridging loan agreement is set to increase by approximately €500 million and also extend until December 31, 2024.
- This financing arrangement aims to secure BayWa AG's financial stability until the end of 2024.
- The extension creates a foundation for a long-term financing solution to be established by the end of 2027.
- Negotiations for the long-term restructuring solution are ongoing between BayWa AG, lending banks, and other key stakeholders.
- The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
