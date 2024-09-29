    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BayWa AG Secures Extended Standstill Agreements and Boosts Bridge Financing

    BayWa AG's Board of Management is poised to secure extended standstill agreements and a larger bridging loan, ensuring financial stability through 2024 and paving the way for long-term solutions by 2027.

    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG's Board of Management anticipates obtaining signatures from main lending banks to extend standstill agreements until December 31, 2024.
    • The existing bridging loan agreement is set to increase by approximately €500 million and also extend until December 31, 2024.
    • This financing arrangement aims to secure BayWa AG's financial stability until the end of 2024.
    • The extension creates a foundation for a long-term financing solution to be established by the end of 2027.
    • Negotiations for the long-term restructuring solution are ongoing between BayWa AG, lending banks, and other key stakeholders.
    • The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at BayWa is on 14.11.2024.


    BayWa

    +3,04 %
    +17,09 %
    -0,46 %
    -39,25 %
    -62,23 %
    -64,62 %
    -51,03 %
    -62,69 %
    +85,14 %
    ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
