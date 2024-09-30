Aperam's Q3 2024 Market & Financial Trends: Key Insights Revealed
Aperam forecasts a slight uptick in Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA to EUR 86 million, despite seasonal slowdowns in several segments. Stainless & Electrical Brazil is set to outperform, while net debt is expected to rise.
- Aperam anticipates Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be slightly higher than Q2 2024, with a forecast of EUR 86 million compared to a consensus of EUR 93 million.
- The company expects a seasonal decline in adjusted EBITDA for Recycling & Renewables, Stainless & Electrical Europe, and Services & Solutions due to summer slowdowns.
- In contrast, Stainless & Electrical Brazil is projected to see a higher adjusted EBITDA due to increased volumes and reduced costs from the hot rolling mill.
- Aperam plans to maintain its 2024 guidance for Alloys & Specialties at EUR 80 million, despite expected seasonal maintenance impacts.
- The company projects an increase in net working capital for Q3, leading to higher net debt, while capital expenditures for 2024 are set at EUR 150 million.
- Current trading conditions show stability in pricing and volumes, with expectations of a stronger H2 adjusted EBITDA compared to H1, although potential impacts from a declining manufacturing PMI are noted.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 08.11.2024.
