123fahrschule Achieves Positive EBITDA in H1 2023
123fahrschule SE has achieved a milestone with a positive EBITDA for the first half of 2024. Sales surged to EUR 11.1 million, and operating cash flow saw a remarkable turnaround. The outlook remains optimistic.
- 123fahrschule SE reports positive EBITDA for the first half of 2024.
- Sales increased to EUR 11.1 million from EUR 10.4 million in the previous year.
- Cash flow from operating activities significantly increased to TEUR 887 from TEUR -73 in the prior-year period.
- Adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of the year would have been around TEUR 500 without accounting changes.
- The Management Board expects positive business development in the second half of the year, with an adjusted Group EBITDA of around EUR 1.0 million for the full year.
- The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) will hold an information event on the amendment to driving school training on October 14, 2024.
