Noratis AG Unveils Impressive Mid-Year 2024 Financial Results

Noratis AG reported a significant decline in financial performance for the first half of 2024, with EBIT at EUR -17.2 million and EBT at EUR -24.9 million.

The decline is attributed to non-cash write-downs of EUR 19.6 million and lower property sales, with only 68 units sold compared to 176 in the first half of 2023.

Despite a reduced property portfolio, rental income increased to EUR 16.0 million due to high demand for residential space and enhanced asset management activities.

A 2nd bondholders' meeting for the 2020/2025 bond is scheduled for October 8, 2024, to discuss extending the bond's term to December 31, 2028, and other restructuring measures.

The proposed bond extension aims to provide Noratis AG with more flexibility for real estate sales and is a condition for a further capital increase of up to EUR 16 million by anchor shareholder Merz Real Estate.

Bondholders are encouraged to attend the meeting, with registration required, and further details available on the Noratis AG website.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 1,7200EUR and was down -4,18 % compared with the previous day.





