ADLER Group's 2022 & 2023 Annual Reports: Clean Audit Opinions Revealed!

Adler Group S.A. published unqualified audit opinions for its annual reports for 2022 and 2023.

CFO Thomas Echelmeyer is stepping down to facilitate long-term succession, with Thorsten Arsan appointed as the new CFO.

The company has undergone a comprehensive recapitalization, leading to a positive outlook for its going concern.

Chairman Stefan Brendgen emphasized the quality of the audit process and the importance of providing thorough data to auditors.

CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin noted improved market conditions and a stabilizing portfolio value, allowing for less pressure on asset disposals.

A webcast for analysts and investors was scheduled for 30 September 2024 to discuss the audit results and future strategies.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Financial Report 2022 (audited), at ADLER Group is on 30.09.2024.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,2465EUR and was up +6,59 % compared with the previous day.





