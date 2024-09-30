GODREJ & BOYCE SHOWCASES FUTURISTIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS AT SECURITY ESSEN IN GERMANY

Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises

Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the

leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an

opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in

security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental

responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon

neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.



At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the

Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet-a fire-protected space for storing and charging

lithium-ion batteries-and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure

long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside

these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class

fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room

doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.







listed as per the highest European security standards - EN 1143 - T2,

demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and

reliable solutions for its global customers.



"Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to

bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from

innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also

showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us

change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the

word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest

international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our

customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled

materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to

our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in

both security and environmental stewardship," said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and

Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.



Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry

leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive

demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in

security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and

assets in an increasingly complex environment.



