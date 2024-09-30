GODREJ & BOYCE SHOWCASES FUTURISTIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS AT SECURITY ESSEN IN GERMANY
Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises
Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the
leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an
opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in
security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental
responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon
neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.
At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the
Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet-a fire-protected space for storing and charging
lithium-ion batteries-and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure
long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside
these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class
fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room
doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.
Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the
leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an
opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in
security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental
responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon
neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.
At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the
Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet-a fire-protected space for storing and charging
lithium-ion batteries-and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure
long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside
these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class
fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room
doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.
These products not just feature advanced technologies but are certified and
listed as per the highest European security standards - EN 1143 - T2,
demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and
reliable solutions for its global customers.
"Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to
bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from
innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also
showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us
change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the
word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest
international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our
customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled
materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to
our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in
both security and environmental stewardship," said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and
Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.
Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry
leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive
demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in
security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and
assets in an increasingly complex environment.
To know more visit: https://www.godrejenterprises.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512459/Security_Essen.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512458/Godrej_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pres
semitteilungen/godrej--boyce-showcases-futuristic-security-solutions-at-security
-essen-in-germany-302262299.html
Contact:
Minakshi@godrej.com,
+91 91529 92274
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176401/5875577
OTS: Godrej Enterprises Group
listed as per the highest European security standards - EN 1143 - T2,
demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and
reliable solutions for its global customers.
"Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to
bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from
innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also
showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us
change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the
word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest
international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our
customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled
materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to
our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in
both security and environmental stewardship," said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and
Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.
Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry
leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive
demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in
security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and
assets in an increasingly complex environment.
To know more visit: https://www.godrejenterprises.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512459/Security_Essen.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512458/Godrej_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pres
semitteilungen/godrej--boyce-showcases-futuristic-security-solutions-at-security
-essen-in-germany-302262299.html
Contact:
Minakshi@godrej.com,
+91 91529 92274
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176401/5875577
OTS: Godrej Enterprises Group
Autor folgen