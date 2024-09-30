    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GODREJ & BOYCE SHOWCASES FUTURISTIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS AT SECURITY ESSEN IN GERMANY

    Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises
    Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the
    leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an
    opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in
    security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental
    responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon
    neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.

    At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the
    Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet-a fire-protected space for storing and charging
    lithium-ion batteries-and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure
    long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside
    these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class
    fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room
    doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.

    These products not just feature advanced technologies but are certified and
    listed as per the highest European security standards - EN 1143 - T2,
    demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and
    reliable solutions for its global customers.

    "Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to
    bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from
    innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also
    showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us
    change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the
    word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest
    international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our
    customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled
    materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to
    our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in
    both security and environmental stewardship," said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and
    Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.

    Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry
    leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive
    demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in
    security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and
    assets in an increasingly complex environment.

    To know more visit: https://www.godrejenterprises.com/

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512459/Security_Essen.jpg

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512458/Godrej_Logo.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pres
    semitteilungen/godrej--boyce-showcases-futuristic-security-solutions-at-security
    -essen-in-germany-302262299.html

    Contact:

    Minakshi@godrej.com,
    +91 91529 92274

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176401/5875577
    OTS: Godrej Enterprises Group



