    MSD in Strategic collaboration with Briya for Innovative RWE data analysis projects

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MSD, a leading multinational pharmaceutical
    company successfully completes a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with
    Briya, a medical data retrieval network. This groundbreaking partnership enabled
    innovative data analysis projects on three critical disease areas MSD plays a
    part in. Leveraging Briya's advanced data platform, the partnership facilitated
    comprehensive data access for these important data analysis projects.

    By utilizing Briya's cutting-edge technology, MSD was able to access,
    standardize, and analyze real-world and accurate data from diverse sources in
    real time. This enabled the project to provide a more accurate and holistic view
    of the patient journey.

    "We are happy to have partnered with Briya on this important initiative." said
    Udi Cohen, MSD Israel Commercial Operations Director. "Briya's data curation
    techniques shed new light on analyzing clinical data, including free text and
    medical notes, to generate insights about patients. I believe this will allow
    meaningful clinical insights to be obtained in the future."

    Briya's platform ensured that all data was handled with the highest standards of
    security and privacy, complying with regulatory requirements and safeguarding
    patient information. This collaboration not only exemplifies the power of data
    in driving medical research but also underscores the importance of strategic
    partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges.

    "Our collaboration with MSD marks a significant milestone in our mission to
    support innovative research through our robust data solutions," said David
    Lazerson, CEO and Co-founder of Briya. "We are proud to have enabled this RWE
    project and look forward to continuing to work together to improve patient care
    and outcomes."

    This collaboration demonstrates that combining advanced data capabilities with
    pharmaceutical expertise can drive impactful healthcare outcomes. MSD and Briya
    are committed to ongoing innovation and partnership to further the advancement
    of medical science and improve patient lives.

    About MSD:

    MSD (https://www.msd.com/) is a global healthcare leader working to help the
    world be well. From developing new therapies that treat and prevent disease to
    helping people in need, we are committed to improving health and well-being
    around the world. For more information, visit https://www.msd.com/ .

    About Briya:

    Briya (http://www.briya.com/) 's global healthcare data network taps into the
    potential of patient-level data, fostering seamless collaboration between
    hospitals, clinics, health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations
    worldwide while upholding regulations. Through this comprehensive solution, data
    sharing is securely facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and
    harmonization of longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems with extreme
    ease. By leveraging Briya's expansive network, organizations establish
    themselves as pioneers in research and innovation, enhance visibility within
    their sectors, and open up new avenues for revenue generation visit
    http://www.briya.com/ .

