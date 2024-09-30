MSD in Strategic collaboration with Briya for Innovative RWE data analysis projects
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MSD, a leading multinational pharmaceutical
company successfully completes a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with
Briya, a medical data retrieval network. This groundbreaking partnership enabled
innovative data analysis projects on three critical disease areas MSD plays a
part in. Leveraging Briya's advanced data platform, the partnership facilitated
comprehensive data access for these important data analysis projects.
By utilizing Briya's cutting-edge technology, MSD was able to access,
standardize, and analyze real-world and accurate data from diverse sources in
real time. This enabled the project to provide a more accurate and holistic view
of the patient journey.
"We are happy to have partnered with Briya on this important initiative." said
Udi Cohen, MSD Israel Commercial Operations Director. "Briya's data curation
techniques shed new light on analyzing clinical data, including free text and
medical notes, to generate insights about patients. I believe this will allow
meaningful clinical insights to be obtained in the future."
Briya's platform ensured that all data was handled with the highest standards of
security and privacy, complying with regulatory requirements and safeguarding
patient information. This collaboration not only exemplifies the power of data
in driving medical research but also underscores the importance of strategic
partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges.
"Our collaboration with MSD marks a significant milestone in our mission to
support innovative research through our robust data solutions," said David
Lazerson, CEO and Co-founder of Briya. "We are proud to have enabled this RWE
project and look forward to continuing to work together to improve patient care
and outcomes."
This collaboration demonstrates that combining advanced data capabilities with
pharmaceutical expertise can drive impactful healthcare outcomes. MSD and Briya
are committed to ongoing innovation and partnership to further the advancement
of medical science and improve patient lives.
About MSD:
MSD (https://www.msd.com/) is a global healthcare leader working to help the
world be well. From developing new therapies that treat and prevent disease to
helping people in need, we are committed to improving health and well-being
around the world. For more information, visit https://www.msd.com/ .
About Briya:
Briya (http://www.briya.com/) 's global healthcare data network taps into the
potential of patient-level data, fostering seamless collaboration between
hospitals, clinics, health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations
worldwide while upholding regulations. Through this comprehensive solution, data
sharing is securely facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and
harmonization of longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems with extreme
ease. By leveraging Briya's expansive network, organizations establish
themselves as pioneers in research and innovation, enhance visibility within
their sectors, and open up new avenues for revenue generation visit
http://www.briya.com/ .
Contact Details:
Mor Pecht
mailto:mor.pecht@briya.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518699/MSD_and_Briya.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msd-in-strateg
ic-collaboration-with-briya-for-innovative-rwe-data-analysis-projects-302262246.
html
Contact:
+972-546411373
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5875658
OTS: Briya
