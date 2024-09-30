MSD in Strategic collaboration with Briya for Innovative RWE data analysis projects

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MSD, a leading multinational pharmaceutical

"We are happy to have partnered with Briya on this important initiative." saidUdi Cohen, MSD Israel Commercial Operations Director. "Briya's data curationtechniques shed new light on analyzing clinical data, including free text andmedical notes, to generate insights about patients. I believe this will allowmeaningful clinical insights to be obtained in the future."Briya's platform ensured that all data was handled with the highest standards ofsecurity and privacy, complying with regulatory requirements and safeguardingpatient information. This collaboration not only exemplifies the power of datain driving medical research but also underscores the importance of strategicpartnerships in addressing healthcare challenges."Our collaboration with MSD marks a significant milestone in our mission tosupport innovative research through our robust data solutions," said DavidLazerson, CEO and Co-founder of Briya. "We are proud to have enabled this RWE project and look forward to continuing to work together to improve patient careand outcomes."This collaboration demonstrates that combining advanced data capabilities withpharmaceutical expertise can drive impactful healthcare outcomes. MSD and Briyaare committed to ongoing innovation and partnership to further the advancementof medical science and improve patient lives.About MSD:MSD (https://www.msd.com/) is a global healthcare leader working to help theworld be well. From developing new therapies that treat and prevent disease tohelping people in need, we are committed to improving health and well-beingaround the world. For more information, visit https://www.msd.com/ .About Briya:Briya (http://www.briya.com/) 's global healthcare data network taps into thepotential of patient-level data, fostering seamless collaboration betweenhospitals, clinics, health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizationsworldwide while upholding regulations. Through this comprehensive solution, datasharing is securely facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization andharmonization of longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems with extremeease. By leveraging Briya's expansive network, organizations establishthemselves as pioneers in research and innovation, enhance visibility withintheir sectors, and open up new avenues for revenue generation visithttp://www.briya.com/ .Contact Details:Mor Pechtmailto:mor.pecht@briya.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518699/MSD_and_Briya.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msd-in-strategic-collaboration-with-briya-for-innovative-rwe-data-analysis-projects-302262246.htmlContact:+972-546411373Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5875658OTS: Briya